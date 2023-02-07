NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A funeral service will be on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown for Adam T. Spaid, 28, who passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023.

Adam was born on December 13, 1994, in Youngstown, a son of Debbie F. Batterby. He lived in the area his whole life and worked in construction in various positions. He liked camping, music, and traveling to see groups in concert.

Adam leaves his mother Debbie F. (Terry Jensen ) Batterby of New Middletown, his uncle Tom (Tess) Spaid of Georgia, cousins Kristina Spaid and Kim (Bree Spaid) Spaid and second cousins Modest and Rune Spaid and a companion Gabby McCullough of Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Adam was preceded in death by his sister, Ashley Marie Spaid.

Friends may call at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown two hours before the service from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Adam T. Spaid, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 8 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.