Clement J. Howley, Sr. Obituary

Youngstown, Ohio - June 21, 2019

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26 at the Fox Funeral Home Boardman, officiated by Pastor Pete Kerlin, for Clement J. Howley, Sr., 79, who passed away peacefully on Friday evening, June 21, 2019.  

Clement was born August 2, 1939, in Youngstown, a son of the late Francis and Anna T. Stein Howley.

He worked for Easco Aluminum and also as a janitor at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel.

Clement was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and enjoyed watching western movies.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his children, Clement, Jr., Brian, Jeffrey, Earl, John, Doug and Wayne; several grandchildren and his siblings, Francis (Nancy) Howley, Paul (Pam) Howley, Pat Rothwell and Celia (Paul) Gress.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Dolores Oslavic.

Friends and family may call from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26 at the Fox Funeral Home prior to services.

Please visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send online condolences to the Howley family.

