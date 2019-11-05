Clement Andrew Gbur, Sr., Lake Milton, Ohio

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clement Andrew Gbur, Sr., 88, of Lake Milton, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 4:32 p.m. in the Masternick Memorial Health Care Center in New Middletown.

Clement was born on November 28, 1930 in Lowellville, Ohio the son of the late Mathew C. and Veronica Marie Morjock Gbur and was a lifelong area resident.

A veteran of the United States Army, Clem served his country with the SIG Company 25th Infantry Division in Korea during the Korean War as a cot and carrier, repeater and radio operator. For his service to his country he was awarded the Korean Service Medal with one bronze star, the United Nations Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and the Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation. He was awarded an honorable discharge on April 11, 1953 at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland with the rank of Private First Class.

After returning from the war, Clem returned to Struthers, Ohio, where on June 19, 1954 he married his sweetheart, Janis Myrtle Mikesell and opened one of the first GULF gasoline stations in Struthers. Clem went on to own Gbur Excavating and settled in New Middletown, Ohio where Janis and Clem raised their family.

He loved the water and settled in Lake Milton, Ohio in 2002. He enjoyed spending time with his brothers golfing, fishing and gambling.

Clem was a 55-year member of Operating Engineers Union Local #66 and a member of the VFW Post #3538 of Struthers, VFW Post #5532 of Washingtonville and American Legion Post #737 of Lake Milton. He was also a member of Korean War Vets.

He was of the Catholic faith and was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Lowellville and Our Lady of the Lakes Parish in Lake Milton. Clem also attended with his family St. Paul the Apostle Parish in New Middletown.

He is survived by his children, Clement A. (Jean) Gbur, Jr. of New Springfield, Matthew Gbur of Lake Milton and Diane Gbur of Austintown; a brother, Paul Gbur of Lowellville; ten grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; as well as, many nieces and nephews and extended family.

Besides his parents, Clem was preceded in death by brothers, Matt, Martin, Charles, George and John Gbur and sisters, Mary Seman, Veronica Rusnak, Dorothy Fry and Margaret Planey.

Calling hours will take place on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. in the Day Chapel of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.

A Mass of Christian Burial, with Fr. Stephen Zeigler officiating, will be offered 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 in the St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 10143 Main Street, New Middletown, OH 44442, where military honors will be rendered by the great men of the Ellsworth VFW Post 3571 following the Mass at the church.

Interment will take place in Holy Rosary Cemetery in Lowellville.

The family would like to extend a grateful “Thank You” for the care Clem received from the nurses and all the staff of Masternick Memorial Care Center and for Southern Care Hospice for allowing Clem’s final days to be peaceful and comforting.

