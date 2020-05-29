Clayton L. “Danny” Hightree, Jamestown, PA

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Clayton L. “Danny” Hightree, age 82, of Jackson St., Jamestown, passed away Thursday morning, May 28, 2020 in his residence.

He was born in Hartford, Ohio July 28, 1937 to Merle L. and Juanita F. (Smith) Hightree.

Danny was a 1955 graduate of Vernon (Ohio) High School and had been employed for many years as a crane operator at L.T.V. Steel in Warren, Ohio.

His hobbies included, hunting, riding bicycle, reading history, swimming and hiking.

Danny is survived by three sons; Danny Lee Hightree of Mesa, Arizona, Dale L. Hightree of Greenville and Daryl L. Hightree and his wife Barb of Greenville, a brother; Merle L. Hightree of Paris, Tennessee, seven grandchildren; Promise Hightree, Clayton Hightree, Jacob Hightree, Matthew Hightree, Katherine Hightree, Elizabeth Hightree and Isaac Hightree, two step-grandchildren; Richard Herron and Christine Herron and two great grandchildren; Corry Hightree and Timothy Hightree.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother; Norman L. Hightree and a daughter-in-law; Gail Hightree.

Cremation was chosen and services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Inurnment will be in Park Lawn Cemetery, Jamestown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty St., Jamestown.