Clay S. Knight, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A PRIVATE memorial celebration in honor of Mr. Clay S. Knight will be held Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Knight departed this life October 9, 2020 at his residence in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Knight was born January 20, 1965 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania a son of Charles Knight Sr. and Priscilla Glenn.

He relocated to the Mahoning valley several years ago and worked as a “handyman.” He will be deeply missed by those who loved him.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving children, Santania and Kalia Knight; Shayona and Rasheem Harrison whom he helped raise; his father, Charles Knight Sr; his siblings, Cordelle, Cary and Cassandra Knight; a host of other relatives and dear friends, including his companion, Shelia White.

He was preceded in death by mother; his grandmother, Hattie Knight’ his siblings, Crystal, Curtis and Charles Knight Jr.

Send flowers to the service of Ms. Clay S. Knight

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

