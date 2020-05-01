Claudia Marie Ialongo, Ellwood City, PA

ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Claudia Marie Ialongo, 66,of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at UPMC Jameson, in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

She was the daughter of Glaudino and Marie (Nocera) Ialongo and was born on February 11, 1954, in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania.

She is survived by two brothers; Vic (Janice) Ialongo and Dave (Lydia) Ialongo and one sister; Patrice (Craig) Luchansky, nieces; Cara (Ben) Huth, Marisa (Steve) Mandel, Sara (Kevin) Huber, Nicole Luchansky, nephews; Matthew (Anna) Luchanksy, Jonathan (Rheena) Luchansky, great-nieces and great-nephews; Vanessa Huth, Giovanna Huth, Aden Huth, Jordyn Mandel, Levi Mandel, Ryann Mandel, Ellie Huber, Hugh Luchansky, Vivian Luchansky, Graham Luchansky and Benjamin Luchansky, uncles, aunts and her beloved house cats: Honey Girl and Murphy and countless stray cats that she fed and rescued.

She was a 1972 graduate of Lincoln High School in Ellwood City and later graduated from the Community College of Beaver County.

She retired after 30 years of service as a registered nurse. She worked at Allegheny General Hospital, Passavant Hospital, Ellwood City Hospital, and the Wexford House.

She was a lifetime member of Christian Assembly Church of Ellwood City.

She enjoyed traveling, reading, movies and above all, meeting and talking to anyone. Claudia never met a stranger. She was deeply loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, Private Family Services have been entrusted to THE TURNER FUNERAL HOME OF ELLWOOD CITY, Sixth Street at Park Avenue. Rev. Matthew Bupp, of Christian Assembly, officiating.

Interment will be in Locust Grove Cemetery, Ellwood City, Pennsylvania

