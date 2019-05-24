Classie Brown Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Classie D. Brown of Columbus, Ohio departed this life Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Mount Carmel East.

Mrs. Brown was born August 20, 1965 to Anita Morton and Willie Hunter in Youngstown, Ohio.

Classie accepted Christ into her life and has always believed that the Lord has a plan for everyone. Classie was a member of Christ Dwelling and she attended The Rayen High School.

She worked as a caregiver and Turning Point Residential in Youngstown Ohio then Classie moved to Columbus where she worked as support staff and New Life Group Homes.

Classie had an immense amount of love for her mom, her sons and her grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was loved very much by her grandkids, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. She created a wealth of memories that will forever be treasured by those who knew and loved her. She enjoyed shopping and listening to music.

She leaves to cherish her memories her mother, Anita; sons, Kevin (Cianna) Hunter and William Robinson, Jr. of Columbus, Ohio; a special friend, William Robinson, Sr.; brothers, Edward Hunter, Brian Hunter and Michael Donley all of Youngstown, Ohio and Jordan Leflore of Mansfield, Ohio; sisters, Anessia (Donald) McGee of Columbus, Ohio, Tracy Thompkins and Wanda West of Youngstown, Ohio and Stephanie Whitehead of Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Classie was preceded in death by her father, Willie Hunter; stepfather, George Leflore; grandparents, Classie Brewer and William McKenzie; aunts, Karen Tate, Elizabeth “Sister” Womack and Callie Barnette; uncles, Roger McKenzie, William “Skip” McKenzie, Charles Leflore, Clinton Brewer, Clyde Brewer, Clarence Brewer and Donnie Hunter; brother, George Leflore; brother-in-law, Larry “Ducky” Williams and sister, Stephanie Leach .

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Boulevard in Youngstown.

Funeral service will be Tuesday, May 28, 3:00 p.m., following visitation at the funeral home.