Clarice D. “Reese” Somerville, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Clarice D. Somerville will be held Tuesday, July 21 at 1:00 p.m. at Greater Mt. Zion GOGIC in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Clarice known to her family and friends as “Reese” departed this life Sunday, July 12, 2020 in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Clarice was born January 25, 1984 in Sharon, a daughter of James and Arleen Whitehead Somerville.

Clarice went to Farrell High School and Greater Mount Zion Church of God in Christ, Farrell.

She enjoyed listening to music, doing hair and spending time with family and loved ones. Reese was a caring person, a wonderful and devoted mother and aunt.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving children, Tyrese Somervile, Daepreea Gibson, Trashayna Somerville and Ruth Inez Somerville; her father; her mother; her brother, Cornelious Somerville; two uncles, Lester “Theresa” Whitehead and Albert “Claudell” Whitehead; great-grandmother, Naomi Whitehead; her girlfriend, Mikayla Bloodsaw and several aunts and uncles, a host of Godchildren and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Quwontea C. “Tia” Somerville; her grandparents, Sylvester Whitehead, Jr., Clara Whitehead, James Somerville and Elizabeth Holly and her twins, Antonio and Anthony Gibson and a host of other relatives and dear friends.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 21 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the church prior to the service. In accordance with CDC Guidelines and recent social gathering restrictions; only a selected group of family members will be permitted to be seated in the sanctuary. Please continue to practice social distancing when greeting the family and everyone is advised to wear a mask or face covering.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

