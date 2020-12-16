LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarence W. “Butch” Wymer, Jr., 69, died at home Tuesday afternoon, December 15, 2020.

Born August 1, 1951 in Steubenville, he was a son of the late Clarence and Jenetta M. (Lowery) Wymer, Sr.

A Marine Corps veteran, Butch was retired.

Survivors include his wife, Lauri L. (Johnson) Wymer whom he married February 5, 2007; his children Norita A. (Michael) Price of Lisbon and Justin (Brandy) Reynolds of East Liverpool and stepchildren Frederick Rose of Columbiana and Cody Rose of Lisbon and five siblings:Faye Wymer of Bakersfield, California, Ernie Wymer of Hesperia, California, Wayne (Tammy) Wymer, Rick (Donna) Wymer and Roy (Sheri) Keenan all of East Liverpool . There are seven grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his siblings Cliff and Robert Wymer and Betty Mesler .

No service is planned.

Arrangements are in the care of the Weber Funeral Home.

