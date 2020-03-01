Clarence Horner, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarence Horner, 85, of Leavittsburg, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 9:55 p.m. in his home, under the comforting care of hospice.

He was born Tuesday, January 22, 1935 in Quincy, Kentucky, the son of the late James and Nettie Veach Horner.

Clarence was a caretaker for the James Horner estate and then worked for Lions Trucking.

He is survived by his wife, the former, Mary Dedich, whom he has been married to for 63 years; a daughter, Cheryl Higgins; grandchildren, Douglas Higgins, Jennifer (Scott) Ellis, Danielle (Tom) Lindic and Nicholas Horner; great-grandchildren, Ashley and Hunter Ellis and Thomas, Jonathan and Michael Lindic and a great-great-grandchild, Payton Ellis.

Besides his parents, Clarence was preceded in death by a son, Paul M. Horner.

There will be no calling hours or a funeral service; a caring cremation will take place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated to Serving Your Loved Ones.

Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.