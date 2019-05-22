Clara Wojtanowski Obituary

HERMITAGE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Clara Wojtanowski, of Hermitage, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at The Ridgewood at the Shenango Valley in Hermitage. She was 96.

Clara was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on August 12, 1922, the daughter of the late Peter and Aneila (Lesniak) Wojtanowski.

She was a graduate of Farrell High School.

Clara had worked on the assembly line at the former Packard Electric in Warren, Ohio for 30 years.

She enjoyed traveling to Europe and all across the United States.

She was of the Catholic faith.

Clara is survived by her brother, John M. Daris and his wife, Anna Mae Daris, of Hermitage along with several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Stanley Blosz, Alexander Wojtanowski, and Kasmer and Edward Daris.

Visitation on Friday, May 24 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 East State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Funeral service will be at the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019, with the Very Rev. Richard J. Allen, Pastor of the Church of Notre Dame, officiating.

Interment at St. Stanislaus Cemetery Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 24 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.