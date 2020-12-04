Clara Mae Haggerty, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Clara Mae Haggerty, 96, formerly of Franklin and Hadley, passed away on Thursday evening, December 3, 2020 at St. Paul’s Senior Living Community in Greenville.



She was born in Greenville, on May 30, 1924 to the late Harry and Pearl (Stuver) Steelsmith.



Clara was a member of First Church of God in Greenville, where she was a Sunday school teacher. She was a homemaker, but previously worked as postal director at Camp Reynolds and an operator at Bell Telephone.



She enjoyed flower gardening and spending time with her family and pet cat, Oscar. In her youth, she also enjoyed roller skating.



She was married to Eugene H. Haggerty on January 21, 1948 and he preceded her in death on April 26, 2014.



Clara is survived by three sons, John H. Haggerty and his wife, Patricia, of Clark, Robert E. Haggerty of Melbourne, Florida and Philip F. Haggerty and his wife, Amy, of Hadley; a sister, Mary Jane Orr of St. Cloud, Florida; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three infant brothers; an infant sister and a grandson, Craig A. Haggerty.



Due to the pandemic restrictions, all services are private, with Rev. Bruce Wilson, senior pastor at Trinity Point Church of God in Clarion, officiating.

Mrs. Haggerty will be laid to rest beside her husband in Hadley Cemetery.



Memorial contributions can be made to First Church of God, 192 Vernon Road, Greenville, PA, 16125.

