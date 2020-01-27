Clara M. “Dolly” Davis, West Salem Township, PA

WEST SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Clara M. “Dolly” Davis, age 93, of South Barry Road, West Salem Township, passed away Thursday evening, January 23, 2020 in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Grove City on July 30, 1926 a daughter of Harry E. and Mercy (Winter) Brenizer.

She was a former member of Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ, Transfer, Pennsylvania.

On July 12, 1947 Clara married Harry L. Davis, Sr.; he passed away February 22, 2016.

She enjoyed quilting, baking and gardening.

She is survived by two daughters, Sharon Gill and her husband, Larry, of Greenville and Linda Detelich of Hubbard, Ohio; seven sons, Harry L. Davis, Jr. and his wife, Judy, of Greenville, James K. Davis and his wife, Krystal, of Cochranton, Timothy Davis and his wife, Ronda, of Greenville, Thomas Davis and his wife, Linda, of Greenville, Bruce Davis and his wife, Jody, of Greenville, William Davis and his wife, Debbie, of Greenville and Scott Davis and his wife, Misty, of Greenville; two sisters, Elva Gault of Jamestown and Opal Reeher of Greenville; two brothers, Richard Brenizer of Jamestown and Robert Brenizer of Brookeville, Ohio; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; an infant daughter, Sandra L. Davis; son-in-law, Robert Detelich; four brothers and three sisters.

Calling hours will be held Monday, January 27, 2020, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral and Committal Services will be Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at funeral home, Rev. Lisa Grabb, officiating Pastor of Sheakleyville Church of the Nazarene.

Burial will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.