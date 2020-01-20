Clara DiRocco Ducay, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clara DiRocco Ducay greeted her Lord and Savior and joined Frank Ducay, her husband of 27 years, in Heaven on Monday, January 20, 2020, after a brief illness. Clara spent her final days at home, resting peacefully with her family by her side. She left this earth as she lived her life— arms outstretched to embrace her family. She passed peacefully in the arms of her children.

“Dukie”, as she was known to all who knew and loved her, will be greatly missed by her family. Her greatest joy was watching her four great- grandchildren (Dominic, Donny, Frankie and Giuliana) from birth until they went to school, as well as spending time with her great-grandchildren, Dylan, J.C. and Preston. Her homemade wedding soup, Italian sauce and meatballs, as well as her delicious pizzelles were legendary— her grandchildren and great-grandchildren will carry on her amazing recipes, just as she taught them. Dukie was a feisty lady and never hesitated to speak her mind on any issue. Sunday dinners were always lively and filled with lots of laughs when a Dukie was at the table! She never missed an event for any of her four grandchildren or seven great-grandchildren.

Clara was born on December 6, 1927 in Youngstown and attended Chaney High School.

She married Frank Ducay on June 25,1949.

Clara worked as a server at the Mural Room, Ramada Inn (Captain’s Table), Boat Yard, and Avalon Gardens for many years.

Clara leaves with great pride her two children, Anna Marie Meranto and husband Joseph of Youngstown; Joseph Ducay and wife Judy of Austintown; Four grandchildren, Christina (Meranto) Cheffo and husband Don Cheffo of Hubbard; Joseph Meranto and wife Angela (Alders) Meranto of Girard; Sarah (Ducay) Muir and husband Kyle Muir of Zelienople, Pennsylvania; and Rachel (Ducay) Mosco and husband Edgar Mosco of Austintown; and her seven great-grandchildren whom she adored with all her heart: Dominic, Donny, Frankie and Giuliana Cheffo, Dylan Alders, J.C. and Preston Meranto and many nieces and nephews, Loved ones also left behind are Peter and Andreanna Santore and family. She also leaves her sisters, Josephine Willrich, Eleanor (Dominic) Nigro, Sandra Davis and brother, Peter (Carol) DiRocco.

She was preceded in death by her husband Frank, her parents, Peter and Rose M. DiRocco, three sisters, Congetta Kepics, Carol Tuchek, Edith DiRocco, two brothers, Louis and Samuel DiRocco and Great Grandson Frank Meranto.

If you knew Dukie, you know how much she embodied Christ with her generosity of spirit, selflessness, and kind heart. Dukie loved her immediate and extended family— they were truly her greatest treasures. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

Those of us who survive her will forever cherish the memory of her unconditional love and beautiful example of a life well-lived. She will be deeply missed.

Friends may call at Schiavone Funeral Home from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at Saint Anthony Church, Youngstown, Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to Saint Anthony’s Church (Youngstown) or Hospice of the Valley.