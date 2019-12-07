Claire Marie McGuire, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Claire Marie McGuire, 89, of Howland, entered peacefully into eternal life on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 7:50 p.m. in the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Home in Howland under the comforting care of hospice.

She spent her final days attended to by her loving niece, Janet Groner and Janet’s husband, Dr. Tom Groner, the kind staff at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland and her dedicated long-term caregiver, Lori Hileman Palac.

Claire was born on March 11, 1930 in Carniege, Pennsylvania the eighth child of ten of the late James J. and Amelia Loibl McGuire.

She attened St. Mary’s grade school and graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1948.

Claire was a life-long member of St. Mary’s Church in Warren and was very devoted to the Blessed Mother.

She was employed by Ohio Edison Company for 41 years in a number of capacities, mainly entailing reading and maintaining electrical meters. She retired in 1989.

Claire was an optimist by nature and had a genuine passion in life. She enjoyed and excelled in playing a variety of sports including basketball, softball, golf, finishing and bowling. Right up to her final days, Claire sang funny songs and played the harmonica. Like her many brothers and sisters, Claire enjoyed playing penny-ante and drinking beer. Claire was an avid gun-collector, ultimately accumulating over 40 rifles and pistols.

She had a big heart, always smiled and frequently commented that life was “peachy-creamy”. Claire loved her extended family, attending a number of family holidays, celebrations of achievement and reunions, always adding levity to the events. At one such event in Phoenix, Arizonia, Claire commented, “it’s too hot here”.

Claire is survived by two sisters, Edie Hitchcock of California and Helen Haughney of California; two brothers, Dr. Thaddeus “Thad” D. McGuire of Warren and Patrick McGuire of Florida and by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents, Claire was preceded in death by her sister, Suzanne Hayes; four brothers, James, Bernard, Robert and Ronald McGuire and most recently by her sister-in-law, Kathleen Theresa (Long) McGuire, who preceded her in death one day prior.

There will be no calling hours observed.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at St. Mary’s Church, 232 Seneca Street North East in Warren, with Father Frantisek Katrinak officiating and her nephew Father Thaddeus McGuire concelebrating. Everyone is asked to please meet directly at church at 9:50 a.m. on Tuesday.

Burial will follow at All Souls Cemetery in Cortland.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society Trumbull County, 2431 Niles Road South East in Warren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, North East in Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.