Clair E. Ferguson, Greenville, PA – Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Clair E. Ferguson, age 95, formerly of Greenville, passed away Wednesday afternoon, August 28, 2019 in University Hospital, Ravenna, Ohio.



Mr. Ferguson was born in Greenville on July 11, 1924 to Kyle B. and Ethel (Groover) Ferguson.

He was a 1942 graduate of Penn High School and served as decorated veteran in the United States Army during WWII, receiving a Purple Heart with Cluster.

Clair was employed for 40 years at the former Chicago Bridge & Iron Co., retiring as a foreman in the pattern shop.



He was a member of Kennard United Methodist Church and as a Mason, he was a member of F&AM Eureka Lodge # 290 and the New Castle Scottish Rite.

Clair enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his dog “Mandy”.

On March 20, 1943 he married the former Naomi J. Campbell, she passed away August 21, 2014. Survivors include, two daughters; Sharyn Dunkin of Zelienople, Pennsylvania, and Kimberly Ferguson of Kent, Ohio, two sons; Mark Ferguson of Kent, Ohio and John Ferguson and his wife Paula of Albion, Pennsylvania, 8 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 11 great great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, two brothers Earl Ferguson and Ralph Ferguson.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation

Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville, PA

Members of F&AM Eureka Lodge #290 and Rev. Bill

Kirker, Chaplain of St. Paul’s will conduct a funeral

service at 2:00 p.m.

Burial with committal prayers and military honors rendered

by Greenville VFW Post #3374 will be in Millbank Cemetery

Fredonia, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kennard United Methodist Church, 318 Groover Rd., Greenville, PA 16125.