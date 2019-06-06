Cindy L. White Obituary

MERCER, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Cindy L. (Snyder) White, age 58, of Mercer and formerly of Greenville, passed away Tuesday morning, June 4, 2019.

She was born in Greenville on November 1, 1960 to Robert L. and Myrna (Cooper) Snyder.

Cindy was a 1978 graduate of Greenville High School and had attended Edinboro University.

She was currently employed as an elder caregiver for DON Services Home Care Agency, New Castle.

She was a member of Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ, Greenville.

Cindy enjoyed reading, sewing, cooking, rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers and spending time with her niece and nephew.

On September 7, 1994 she married Christopher J. White, he survives. Also surviving is her mother; Myrna Snyder and her husband, James Gessler, of Greenville; a brother, Rodney L. Snyder and his wife, Tammy, of Ft. Mill, South Carolina; a nephew, Brett Snyder; a niece, Amy Snyder and her sister-in-law, Claudia White of Hermitage.

She was preceded in death by her father and a brother, Steven L. “Tee” Snyder.

Calling hours will be Saturday, June 8, 2019 immediately after the service at Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ, 260 Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Memorial service will be Saturday, June 8, 2019, 2:00 p.m. in the church, Rev. June Boutwell, Pastor, officiating. All in attendance are invited to a reception in Anderson Lounge of the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Zion’s U.C.C., 260 Main Street, Greenville, PA 16125 or to the Greenville Public Library, 330 Main Street, Greenville, PA 16125.

Arrangements handled by Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

