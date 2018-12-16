Cindy Ann Michael Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Born on August 22, 1962, at Northside Hospital Youngstown, to the parents of George and Darla Jean Michael, Cindy’s death was precipitated by a diagnosis of advanced metastatic breast cancer in the Fall 2015 and passed over very peacefully on Wednesday, December 12, 2018.

Cindy was the youngest of four children. She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Darla; her brother, Steve; son, John Paul and daughter, Sarah Lacey Pizzulo and grandchildren, Mason Cross and Christian Pizzulo.

She is survived by her husband, Ken MacPherson; brothers, Jesse (Trina) and Alan (Debbie) Michael; children, Joseph (Kathleen) Pizzulo, Cristin (Justin) Carlisle, Jordan (Nicole), Kryssana, Alexander (Sabrina), John Patrick and grandchildren, Alijiah Pizzulo, Darian Dole, Joryan Pizzulo, Ryann Carlisle, Tristin Brister, Jordan, Jr., Jonah, Adelynn MacPherson and great-granddaughter, Noelia Deneen, as well as two dogs, Maxwell and Mrs. Sally and three cats, Patches, Bella and Auntie.

Cindy grew up the daughter of a steel worker at Republic Steel along with her three brothers and Mother during the tumultuous changes of the 60s and 70s. This is where she learned the importance of Union solidarity, helping others and how it felt to be helped.

Cindy worked at Fairhaven-Trumbull County Board of Developmental Disabilities for 13 years as a bus aide and eventually acquired the position of Workshop Specialist.

She was active in the AFSCME Union Local 1992, elected to a Trustee position and appointed to a Stewart’s position. She was on the Executive Board prior to be elected Union President of a local with 264 members.

Cindy’s hard work as local President did not go unnoticed, when in 2005 she became an AFSCME Ohio Council eight Staff Representative proudly serving union members. Cindy served on the executive board of the Mahoning-Trumbull AFL-CIO. Cindy was recording secretary for the United way/AFL-CIO community service. She was a board member of the Help Hotline as a labor representative and was humbled to have been elected President of the Mahoning-Trumbull AFL-CIO Union Counselors: a group of Union members who volunteer their time and labor to help folks in the community that are in need. One of the many projects the AFL-CIO Union Counselors provide is wheelchair ramps, which during Cindy’s illness she was able to receive this gift to help her as she had helped so many people her entire life.

The Lena Mason Christian Memorial Fund has been performing a “Kids Free Fun Day and Book Bag Giveaway” since 2006. Cindy created the day for kids to smile, have fun, eat and get a free book bag for school. Over the years that idea has provided thousands of school ready book bags, smiles, sugar crazed fun and family atmosphere that brings the community together, all this in the loving memory of Lena, Mason and Christian.

Cindy’s volunteer work in the community via the Lena Mason Christian Fund and in her capacity as a representative of labor has been previously acknowledged by Trumbull County Community Star Award in 2008, Dave Andello, Don Gaudio AFL-CIO Union Counselor Humanitarian Award in 2009 and 2015, the Edna Pincham Individual volunteer award in 2012, and the APRI Community Service Award in 2017.

Cindy will be remembered for her great love of family, her ability to be a tough cookie at times and yet still love unconditionally, her sense of humor and her unselfish giving nature to those in need.

A celebration of life will be conducted from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 22 at the UAW Local 1714, 2121 Salt Springs Road, Warren, Ohio 44481.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the “Lena Mason Christian Memorial Foundation” at 331 Central Pkwy SE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Cindy’s family.