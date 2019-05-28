Christopher Ray Hall Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Christopher Ray Hall, age 41, of Leetonia, died on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at his home after a long battle with cancer surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on June 2, 1977 in Salem, a son of Diana Thompson Young and the late William Ray Hall, Sr. Chris was a member of the Joe Williams Post #131 American Legion in Leetonia and the York Drexler Post #5532 VFW in Washingtonville.

He loved sports and was a Steelers, Yankees, Bulls and Notre Dame fan; as well as, a charter member of Notre Dame Nation. Chris also had a passion for poetry, movies and music. Mostly, Chris enjoyed his children. He never missed a chance to coach their soccer teams or spend time with them.

He is survived by his four children, Isabella, Liam, Finn and Caleb Hall; his mother, Diana Young of Leetonia; sisters, Nicole (John) Buffone of Leetonia, Valarie (Dustin Ronci) Young of Canfield and Melissa (Earl) Quan of Wichita, Kansas; brother, William Hall, Jr. of Cincinnati; three nephews, Shane (Sierra) Anderson, Nakoa (Jessica Russell) Anderson and Joby Buffone and three nieces, Cierra (Blake Gaskill) Anderson, Anna Buffone and Mila Ronci. Also surviving are two uncles, Ernie Thompson of Daytona, Florida and Rick Thompson of Columbiana; as well as, Chris’ girlfriend, Jessicca Bell of Canfield.

Chris was preceded in death by his father, William Ray Hall, Sr.; stepfather, Tom Young and an uncle, Kevin Thompson.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Service will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 29 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.