ALERT

Live Stream: Tracking severe weather in the Valley

My Valley Tributes

Christopher Ray Hall Obituary

Leetonia, Ohio - May 26, 2019

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 02:34 PM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 05:33 PM EDT

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Christopher Ray Hall, age 41, of Leetonia, died on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at his home after a long battle with cancer surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on June 2, 1977 in Salem, a son of Diana Thompson Young and the late William Ray Hall, Sr. Chris was a member of the Joe Williams Post #131 American Legion in Leetonia and the York Drexler Post #5532 VFW in Washingtonville.

He loved sports and was a Steelers, Yankees, Bulls and Notre Dame fan; as well as, a charter member of Notre Dame Nation. Chris also had a passion for poetry, movies and music. Mostly, Chris enjoyed his children. He never missed a chance to coach their soccer teams or spend time with them.

He is survived by his four children, Isabella, Liam, Finn and Caleb Hall; his mother, Diana Young of Leetonia; sisters, Nicole (John) Buffone of Leetonia, Valarie (Dustin Ronci) Young of Canfield and Melissa (Earl) Quan of Wichita, Kansas; brother, William Hall, Jr. of Cincinnati; three nephews, Shane (Sierra) Anderson, Nakoa (Jessica Russell) Anderson and Joby Buffone and three nieces, Cierra (Blake Gaskill) Anderson, Anna Buffone and Mila Ronci. Also surviving are two uncles, Ernie Thompson of Daytona, Florida and Rick Thompson of Columbiana; as well as, Chris’ girlfriend, Jessicca Bell of Canfield.

Chris was preceded in death by his father, William Ray Hall, Sr.; stepfather, Tom Young and an uncle, Kevin Thompson.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Service will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 29 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers to the family

MyValleyTributes

  • Patricia Arlene Downing Obituary
    Patricia Arlene Downing Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Patricia Arlene Downing Obituary

    Patricia Arlene Downing, Neshannock Township, Pennsylvania-obit

    Read More »
  • William L. Aven Obituary
    William L. Aven Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    William L. Aven Obituary

    New Castle, Pennsylvania - May 27, 2019

    Read More »
  • William Richard Cole Obituary
    William Richard Cole Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    William Richard Cole Obituary

    Cortland, Ohio - May 26, 2019

    Read More »
  • Marlene Cooper Obituary
    Marlene Cooper Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Marlene Cooper Obituary

    Columbiana, Ohio - May 27, 2019

    Read More »
  • Christopher Ray Hall Obituary
    Christopher Ray Hall Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Christopher Ray Hall Obituary

    Leetonia, Ohio - May 26, 2019

    Read More »
  • Zachary Patrick Glunt Obituary
    Zachary Patrick Glunt Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Zachary Patrick Glunt Obituary

    Mineral Ridge, Ohio - May 26, 2019

    Read More »
  • Marcia J. King Obituary
    Marcia J. King Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Marcia J. King Obituary

    New Castle, Pennsylvania - May 26, 2019

    Read More »
  • Michael T. Brown Obituary
    Michael T. Brown Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Michael T. Brown Obituary

    New Castle, Pennsylvania - May 24, 2019

    Read More »
  • Elizabeth A. "Betty" Coffey Obituary
    Elizabeth A. "Betty" Coffey Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Elizabeth A. "Betty" Coffey Obituary

    Niles, Ohio - May 22, 2019

    Read More »
  • Thomas O. Rice Obituary
    Thomas O. Rice Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Thomas O. Rice Obituary

    Ellwood City, Pennsylvania - May 24, 2019

    Read More »
  • Ruth A. Pearch Obituary
    Ruth A. Pearch Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Ruth A. Pearch Obituary

    Austintown, Ohio - May 18, 2019

    Read More »
  • Jeanne Marie Ferrara Obituary
    Jeanne Marie Ferrara Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Jeanne Marie Ferrara Obituary

    Sharon, Pennsylvania - May 26, 2019

    Read More »
  • Alberta D. "Berti" Mele-White Obituary
    Alberta D. "Berti" Mele-White Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Alberta D. "Berti" Mele-White Obituary

    Cortland, Ohio - May 12, 2019

    Read More »
  • Helen Louise Litz Obituary
    Helen Louise Litz Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Helen Louise Litz Obituary

    Newton Falls, Ohio - May 19, 2019

    Read More »
  • Cynthia D. Shellenberger Obituary
    Cynthia D. Shellenberger Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Cynthia D. Shellenberger Obituary

    Masury, Ohio - May 27, 2019

    Read More »
  • Melvin Keith TenEyck Obituary
    Melvin Keith TenEyck Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Melvin Keith TenEyck Obituary

    Beloit, Ohio - May 27, 2019

    Read More »
  • Cheryl Ann Balciar Obituary
    Cheryl Ann Balciar Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Cheryl Ann Balciar Obituary

    Mineral Ridge, Ohio - May 24, 2019

    Read More »
  • Delores Jean "Dee" Reed Obituary
    Delores Jean "Dee" Reed Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Delores Jean "Dee" Reed Obituary

    Sharon, Pennsylvania - May 24, 2019

    Read More »

Trending Stories

Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers