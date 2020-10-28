Christopher L. Thompson, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher L. Thompson, age 46, of Greenville, passed away Friday morning, October 23, 2020 in UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh.

He was born in Greenville on February 9, 1974 to Ricky Lee Thompson, Sr. and Mary L. (Gehr) Thompson.

Chris had attended Reynolds High School and Mercer County VO-Tech.

He enjoyed hunting and sightseeing, hanging out with his friends and family, working on cars and riding dirt bikes.

He is survived by his sister; Tammy M. Liska of Greenville, a brother : Ricky Lee Thompson, Jr. of Greenville, six nieces and two nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation was chosen and there will be no services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville.

