Christopher Jayne Obituary

Greenville, Pennsylvania - August 11, 2018

Posted: Aug 11, 2018 08:14 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 11, 2018 08:14 PM EDT

GREENVILLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Christopher Jayne, 35, of Lancaster Avenue, Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 11, 2018, at his residence.

He was born in Greenville, Pennnsylvania on December 27, 1982, to Joseph R., Jr. and Susan K. (Marshall) Jayne. 

Christopher attended Greenville High School, Greenville, Pennsylvania. 

He was a lovable good-hearted person who liked to make people laugh. Christopher enjoyed music, attending concerts, watching basketball and spending time with friends. He especially loved spending time with his son, Kayden.

Christopher is survived by son, Kayden C. Jayne at home; parents, Joseph R., Jr. and Susan K. Jayne of Greenville, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Travis K. Jayne of Greenville, Pennsylvania and Joseph R. Jayne III and his wife, Tonya of Naples, Florida and one sister, Margaret "Shelly" Gessler of Jamestown, Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Joseph, Sr. and Margaret Jayne and maternal grandparents, John and Kathryn Marshall.

All services will be private.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, Pennsylvania 16125.

