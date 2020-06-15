Christopher H. Boswell, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher H. Boswell, 64, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Parkside Health Care Center where he has resided the past several years.

He was born March 28, 1956 in East Liverpool, Ohio, son of the late Chester and Violet Kennedy Boswell.

Chris was a 1974 graduate of Beaver Local High School.

He was an avid Steelers fan. Prior to his M.S. hindering his abilities, he enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing, and golf. He was proud to be the best stepfather he could be.

Chris is survived by sisters, Judi Davis of Columbiana, Elaine Wienert of Sarasota, Florida, Dorothy Boswell of Ravenna, Elsie Ingram, Connie Wallace, Nancy Kirbaugh and Sharon (Tom) Bryarley, all of East Liverpool; brother, Rick Wingett of Columbiana; stepchildren,; Jennifer Burbick, Jon Cook and Jeff Archibald; niece, Nicki Schwartz; nephew, Wesley Mumaw, as well as several other nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents that raised him since infancy; William and Willa Wingett; two brothers, Chester Boswell and John Boswell and a sister, Nina Plummer.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Parkside Health Care Center for the care they showed Chris while he was in their care.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.