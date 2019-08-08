Christopher Egelsky, Transfer, PA – Obituary

TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher Egelsky, 51, of Transfer, passed away peacefully following an extended illness, on August 6th, 2019 in Good Samaritan Hospice Beaver, Pennsylvania.



Chris was born on February 25th, 1968 to Frank and Frances Marian (Keller) Egelsky Jr. in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from Sharpsville High School and attended college. Chris worked as a cement finisher for the Cement Masons Union in Pittsburgh.



He was of the Orthodox Faith.

Chris enjoyed woodworking, cutting grass and caring for his home, cutting and trimming trees, working outdoors, and was a member of AA since 2010 where he was known as a great power and example of the fellowship.



Chris is survived by his brother, Frank (Kathy) Egelsky III of Columbus, Ohio, sisters, Linda J. Sayers of Transfer, Pennsylvania, Angela M. Thompson and her companion Ed Carpenter of Transfer, Pennsylvania; nephew, Chad (Marina) Egelsky, two nieces, Michelle (Paul) McMahon, Nichole Sayers, great nieces and nephews, Brisia A. Egelsky and Logan A. Egelsky, Danica M. McMahon and Damon R. McMahon.



He was preceded in death by father, Frank Egelsky, Jr., mother, Frances Marian Egelsky, brother in law, Robert Sayers and nephew, Aaron Egelsky.



Friends may call Thursday August 8, 2019 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at SHERMAN Funeral Home & Cremation Service 2201 Highland Rd. Hermitage, PA.



Funeral services will be held on Thursday August 8, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the SHERMAN Funeral Home, Hermitage, PA, with Father David Mastroberte, officiating.



Burial will take place in St. John’s Orthodox Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Cremation Service.