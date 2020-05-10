Christopher C. Hughes, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTribtues) – Christopher C. Hughes, age 50, passed away at his home Wednesday, May 6, 2020 of natural causes.

He was born January 27, 1970, the son of Charles and Nola Hughes.

Chris was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He was awarded a scholarship to the Pittsburgh Art Institute, as his artistic abilities were unmatched. His love for art branched vastly into writing, special effects and directing short films for the family.

He quickly turned his love for art into love for his own family, and started a truck driving career for more than 25 years.

He is survived by his son, Jason Hughes; daughter, Kara Hughes; son, Elijah Hughes; grandchildren, Isabella Hughes, Penelope Canfield and Sebastian Canfield, all of Hamilton, Ohio, where he lived for many years; father, Charles Hughes of Leavittsburg; brothers, Steven Hughes of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Jason Hughes of Cortland.

Preceding him in death is his mother, Nola Rae Rosepiler.

Chris Hughes was a man of faith, a loving father and above all, a gentle soul. He will forever be missed.

Because of the current pandemic, services are private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, OH 44483,.