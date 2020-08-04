Christine T. Sherbondy, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Christine T. Sherbondy, 67, of 117 Chestnut St., Greenville (West Salem Township), passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.



She was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on January 4, 1953 to the late Chester Stapinski and Jessie (Waszczak) Ziecina.



Chris graduated from the West Penn School of Radiology and worked as a Radiologist in Greenville for over 30 years, mostly for Dr. McWhirter and Dr. Moran.



She was a member of the Greenville Elks Club and loved spending time with her family.



Chris is survived by her husband at home, Ken Sherbondy. They were married on April 20, 2013. Also surviving are: two daughters, Stephanie Muhleman, her husband, David and their son Parker, of Washington, Pennsylvania and Christan Newsom of Pittsburgh; two nieces, a nephew and other extended family.



In addition to her parents. she was preceded in death by a brother, Chester Stapinski and a sister, Cindy Early.



At Chris’s request, there will be no services.

Because her grandson is a “Make-A-Wish” kid with a heart defect, please make contributions to: Make-a-Wish Foundation of Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia, The Gulf Tower, 707 Grant Street, 37th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA, 15219 or online at: www.greaterpawv.wish.org



Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.



Arrangements are under the direction of: OSBORNE-WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 73-75 Columbia Ave. Greenville, PA 16125.

