Christine Rose George, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christine Rose George, 72, of San Antonio, Texas and native of Hubbard Ohio, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Monday, August 23, 2021.



Christine dedicated her adult life to education and to God and always had a smile on her face. She was a long time member of Harvest Baptist Church and school of Jacksonville, Florida where she taught math and computer before moving back to Ohio and became a member of Gospel Baptist church of Poland, Ohio, where she also taught math and computer. She spent many of her days as a Sunday school bus helper. She would do math just for fun and enjoyed playing and working on computers.

She is survived by her sister, Erin Merrifield of Colorado Springs; her brothers, Paul Livingston of Oro Valley and Bobby Arroyo; her adult children, Donald and Adam Rucker, Timothy and Sean Hollis and Cody Livingston; her grandchildren, Jeremy, Jodi, Brandon and Abbigail and many nieces and nephews.

There will be no services at this time.

Christine will be laid to rest in San Antonio, Texas.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 26 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.