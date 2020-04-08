Christine Perales, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christine Perales, 50 years old, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Christine Lynn Richardson was born June 25, 1969 in Corning, New York but grew up and considered Houston her home.

She graduated from Jersey Village High School in 1987 where she was a star soccer player. Chris went on to earn a BA degree in Fine Arts from Sam Houston State University in 1991.

In the late1990s, Christine moved to Boardman, Ohio where she worked in the broadcast television advertising industry. Nick, Samantha and Brody attended the Boardman Schools. She and her children stayed in Ohio for many years before moving back to Texas.

As a compassionate rebel, she lit up every room with her infectious smile and her signature laugh. Christine helped start the Women’s Ice Hockey Team. She was a motorcycle enthusiast who was known for skydiving and having a killer shot both on the ice and at the range. Christine had such compassion for each rescue dog she fostered over the years but the highlight of her life was camping trips with her children and working as a CNA.

Christine is survived by her three children, Nicholas Perales (Huntsville, Texas), Samantha Perales Kleve (Port Orchard, Washington) and Brody Perales (Colorado Springs, Colorado); mother and father, Rodney (Wedge) and Diane Kosty Louison (Sedona, Arizona); sisters, Jennifer Richardson (Sedona, Arizona), Nikki Wade, Lisa Richardson and Michelle Rudnik, all of Houston, Texas; brothers, Joseph (Dani) Louison (Cedar Rapids, Iowa) and Robert Richardson (Houston, Texas); aunt, Joanne Kosty Woodard (Corning, New York); uncle, Robert (Sylvia) Crocker (Horseheads, New York), as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by uncle, James Kosty and grandparents, Joseph (Viola Louise) Kosty, all of Corning, New York.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a local animal rescue.

May all the memories of Christine bring peace, joy and love to all that were lucky to have known her.