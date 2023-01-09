YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christine Peebles passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at the age of 71.

Christine was born December 19, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Samuel and Lucille (Merlo) Letizia.

She spent many years serving others as a nurse at St. Elizabeth Hospital before respectfully earning her title as “Nurse Peebles” of Mahoning County Jail.

Christine enjoyed playing bingo, casino trips, singing and dancing. Most important to her was family, friends and neighbors.

Christine leaves behind her husband, Dennis G. Peebles; daughter, Rachel (Dattilo) Skok; granddaughter, Desiree Fusco; two great-grandchildren, Natalia and Frankie Cruz; stepchildren, Dennis (Tina) Peebles, Denise (Steve) Nemeth and Shelley Peebles; six stepgrandchildren and three, soon to be four, stepgreat-grandchildren.

Christine took great pride in her family and loved ones. She loved sharing the Word of God. She was know for her wisdom, generosity and selflessness.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Lucille Letizia; grandmother, Ernestine Merlo and dog, Franco.

In respect to Christine’s last wishes, her remains were donated to Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine.