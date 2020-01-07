Christine Marie Wallace, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christine Marie Wallace, 51, died Saturday, January 4, 2020 at her home in New Cumberland, West Virginia.

She was born December 28, 1968 in Salem, a daughter of Mikel P. and Margaret (Paulin) Scullion.

Chris was a laborer at Ohio Pet Foods in Lisbon and had worked as a horse groomer at Mountaineer Racetrack for a number of years.

A 1988 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, she was passionate about animals, especially horses and her three loving pets, Wimpy, Bandit and Tabby. Above all, she made her children and grandchildren the center of her world.

In addition to her parents of Lisbon, survivors include her daughters, Sabrina Wallace of Darlington, Pennsylvania and Katrina Wallace of Lisbon; her grandchildren, Hadden Green and Azalea Joy and four siblings, James Scullion of Salineville, Mikel Scullion of Lisbon, Keith (Lisa) Scullion of Scottsdale, North Carolina and Missy (Ray) Ammon of East Liverpool and her boyfriend, Dan Grimm of Lisbon.

She was preceded in death by her son, Ricky A. Wallace II and an uncle, Gary Paulin.

There will be a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 10 at the Weber Funeral Home officiated by the Rev. Bobby Rathburn.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, January 9 at the funeral home.

To leave condolences please visit www.weberfh.com.

To send flowers to Christine’s family, please visit our floral section.

