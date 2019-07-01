Christine (Drozd) Kosmalski, Niles, Ohio – Obituary

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christine (Drozd) Kosmalski, passed away at 10:03 a.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Shepherd of the Valley Nursing Home.



She was born in Leechburg, Pennsylvania a daughter of Walter and Helen (Kroll) Drozd.

She was a graduate of Kiski Area High School and a member of St. Stephen Church, Niles.

She loved to shop and cherished the time spent with her family. She also enjoyed reading, interior design and watching home improvement shows.



Christine is survived by a daughter, Kathleen (William) Kosmalski-Clever of Allegheny Township, Pennsylvania; a sister, Loretta Ryznar of Niles; sister-in-law, Patricia Drozd of Allegheny Township, Pennsylvania and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Stephen S. Kosmalski whom she married on July 4, 1959 and who passed away on March 31, 1986; two sisters, Adele Lewandowski and Dolores Olterman; brother, Walter A. Drozd and two brothers-in-law, Frank A. Ryznar and Ben Lewandowski.

Calling hours will be 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Clawson Funeral Home in Leechburg, Pennsylvania.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Christ the King Parish.

Burial will be at St. Catherine Cemetery, Gilpin Township, Pennsylvania.

Local arrangements by the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home 126 West Park Avenue, Niles, Ohio 44446 330-652-4311. Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences.