Christine Bydo, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

SOUTHGATE, Michigan (MyValleyTributes) – Christine Bydo, 58, formerly of Youngstown, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

She was born September 18, 1960, in Youngstown, the daughter of Frank and Marie (Bebackwa) Bydo.

Upon the death of her mother, Christine moved to Michigan in 2009 where her Aunt De Baharis and family lovingly and devotedly cared for her for the past ten years.

Christine graduated from Boardman High School.

She was a member of St. Luke Church.

In her spare time, she enjoyed reading and attending crafting classes.

Christine will always be remembered lovingly by her aunt, De Baharis and uncle, Chris Baharis; aunt, Gloria Mahoney and many beloved cousins.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by many loving aunts and uncles.

Friends and family may call at St. Luke Church in Boardman from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

In lieu of flowers monetary donations may be made to Gift of Life, 3861 Research Park Drive, Ann Arbor, MI or to golm.org.

Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Christine’s family.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 30 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.