Christine A. Sinkfield, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Street, for Mrs. Christine A. Sinkfield, 99, of Youngstown, who entered eternal rest on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mrs. Sinkfield, affectionately known as “Dear”, was born May 24, 1920 in Farrell, Pennsylvania, a daughter of William and Eliza Henson Adair.

A devoted homemaker, Christine was a member of the New Bethel Baptist Church, its Seniors Ministry, former member of the Buckeye Elks and precinct committee person.

She enjoyed traveling, sewing, cooking, shopping and fishing but her passion was shopping for shoes. Even though Christine enjoyed all these things, she loved taking care of her family.

She leaves to cherish her beloved memories, her children, Rachel Parker, Karen “Marcy” (Larry) Hills and Darrell W. Sinkfield all of Youngstown and Alton L. (Natachia) Sinkfield of California; 18 grandchildren including Nikisha L. Hills whom she helped to rear; 49 great-grandchildren; a total of six generations of grandchildren and a host of family and friends. She will especially be missed by her daughter, Marcy and granddaughter, Nikisha, with whom she made her home.

Meeting her at Heaven’s gate were her parents; her husband, William H., whom she married in 1953 and who passed away November 18, 1984; a daughter, Annie Louise Jones O’Neil; three sisters, Sarah Snipes Tillman, Bertha Swindell and Lessie C. Ratliff; two brothers, William J. and Louis Adair; grandchildren, Willie and Gregory Jones and great-grandchildren, Adrian, Frederick “Hulk”, Aldric, Jr. and Christine.

Visitation will be Friday, July 19 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to services.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.