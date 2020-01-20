Chloe Josarah Ringold, Newton Falls, Ohio

My Valley Tributes

January 17, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Chloe Josarah Ringold, Newton Falls, Ohio - obit

More from MyValleyTributes

More from MyValleyTributes

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chloe Josarah Ringold, 18, of 613 Ridge Road, Newton Falls, Ohio, departed this life Friday, January 17, 2020 at 8:17 p.m. at David Simpson Hospice, following complications from a brief illness.

She was born February 18, 2001, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Phillip Honzu and Sonja Chaney.

She was employed with Burger King Restaurant for two years as a cashier.

She was a member of Shalom Church of God in Christ.

She enjoyed fashion, styling hair, reading and her family.

She leaves to mourn her mother, Ms. Sonja Chaney of Cleveland; father, Phillip Honzu of Pennsylvania; adopted parents, Mary and Luther Ringold of Warren; one brother, Chyne Ringold (Jordan Chaney) of Warren; two sisters, Ms. Jalana Chaney of North Carolina and Ms. Brea Stevens of Florida; three stepbrothers, Phillip Ringold, Rev. Paul Ringold and Mike Rice all of Warren; two stepsisters, Ms. Carla Johnson of Warren and Ms. Dianne Rice of Pennsylvania; grandfather, Abdulla (Hela) Muhammad of Columbus and a host of aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Ms. Joann Chaney Wilson.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Friday, January 24.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com