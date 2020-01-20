Chloe Josarah Ringold, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chloe Josarah Ringold, 18, of 613 Ridge Road, Newton Falls, Ohio, departed this life Friday, January 17, 2020 at 8:17 p.m. at David Simpson Hospice, following complications from a brief illness.

She was born February 18, 2001, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Phillip Honzu and Sonja Chaney.

She was employed with Burger King Restaurant for two years as a cashier.

She was a member of Shalom Church of God in Christ.

She enjoyed fashion, styling hair, reading and her family.

She leaves to mourn her mother, Ms. Sonja Chaney of Cleveland; father, Phillip Honzu of Pennsylvania; adopted parents, Mary and Luther Ringold of Warren; one brother, Chyne Ringold (Jordan Chaney) of Warren; two sisters, Ms. Jalana Chaney of North Carolina and Ms. Brea Stevens of Florida; three stepbrothers, Phillip Ringold, Rev. Paul Ringold and Mike Rice all of Warren; two stepsisters, Ms. Carla Johnson of Warren and Ms. Dianne Rice of Pennsylvania; grandfather, Abdulla (Hela) Muhammad of Columbus and a host of aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Ms. Joann Chaney Wilson.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Friday, January 24.