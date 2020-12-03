Chester “Tom” McGath, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chester “Tom” McGath, 71, a longtime resident of East Palestine, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Aultman Hospital in Canton.

Tom was born October 20, 1949 in Salem, Ohio, son of the late Chester and Edna Knight McGath.

He attended East Palestine Schools and was a member of the East Palestine Moose Lodge.

Tom was employed with the City of East Palestine in Maintenance for both the Parks Department and later the East Palestine Schools for over 20 years prior to his retirement.

After retirement, he enjoyed traveling to Florida to visit with family and fish.

He is survived by his son, Richard McGath of Florida; two daughters, Michelle McGath of Florida and Ruth McGath of East Palestine; six grandchildren, Megan, Jordan, Dalton, Drew, Haylee and Kayla as well as a great-granddaughter, Gracelynn.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Lorraine McGath and a sister, Joyce Blake.

The family will receive friends Sunday December 7, 2020 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.

All other services will be private.

