Chester Lee Hunt Obituary

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chester Lee Hunt, age 84, passed into God’s care on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

He was born on September 19, 2019 in Guys Mills, Pennsylvania to Arthur and Opal (Hayes) Hunt.

Chester is survived by his children, Ken (Debbie) Hunt of New Middletown and Dorothy (Paul) Honsinger of Cortland; grandchildren, Jessica Pesta of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Alex (Angie) Hunt of Stow and Danny Hunt of Poland.

Chester worked as a baker but later in life he worked and retired from Burger King, which he immensely enjoyed.

He also found pleasure with gardens, flowers and birdfeeders.

Besides his parents, Chester was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jane (Beish) Hunt.

No public services will be observed.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go www.cremateohio.com.