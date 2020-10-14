Chester Lee Flowers, Greenville, PA

October 10, 2020

Chester Lee Flowers, 77, formerly of Greenville, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

He was born in Greenville, on November 27, 1942 to the late Chester and Helen (Fascewsky) Flowers.

He served in the Army and worked at PPG.

Chester is survived by his wife, Donna N. (McKinney) Flowers and was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruth E. Flowers.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by the Osborne-Williams Funeral Home.

