Cheryl L. Yake Obituary

Greenville, Pennsylvania - August 9, 2018

GREENVILLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Cheryl L. Yake, 73, of 356 Coal Hill Road, Greenville (West Salem Township), Pennsylvania, passed away following an extended illness at 5:38 a.m. on Thursday, August 9, 2018, at UPMC Jameson in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

She was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania, on February 22, 1945, to the late, Robert and Nora (Sherbondy) Long.

Cheryl was a Greenville High School graduate.

She worked as a learning support aide for Reynolds Elementary School for 40 years, before retiring in 2014.

Cheryl enjoyed spending time with her family and was motivated by her grandchildren. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who did a wonderful job preparing her family for life. Cheryl was also very passionate about her work, which she continued until her health prevented it.

She was married to Donald W. Yake on March 6, 1965 and he preceded her in death on September 27, 2002.

Cheryl is survived by a son, Dean Yake and his wife, Stacey, of Greenville, Pennsylvania; daughter, Donna Yake of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Brett Miller, Jake Miller, Collin Yake, Tanner Yake and two sisters, Diann Mcneish, and Bonnie Kerr.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Long, Jr. and sister, Susan Locke.

Arrangements are under the direction of Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125.

All services will be private.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.

