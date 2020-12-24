Cheryl J. Bankston, West Salem Township, PA

WEST SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl J. Bankston, age 72, formerly of Chestnut Street, West Salem Township, passed away peacefully with her family at her side Wednesday afternoon, December 23, 2020, in St. Paul’s Senior Living Community.

She was born in Blairsville, Pennsylvania, on December 7, 1948, to Christopher J. and Erma O. (Beeson) Hull.

Cheryl attended Reynolds High School.

She worked out of her home as a Seamstress for many years and also worked as a personal care giver in the local area.

She was of the Protestant Faith and during the early 1980’s served as a Boy Scout Pack Leader.

As an amazing seamstress, her hands and talents were always shared.

She truly enjoyed spending time with her family and throughout the years she opened her home and her heart to many individuals in need.

On August 1, 1966, she married Robert G. “Greg” Bankston, he passed away on October 20, 2012.

Cheryl is survived by her two daughters, Lynn Ora Sewinsky and her husband, Greg and Bobbie L. Russell and her husband, Todd, all of Greenville; two sons, James E. Bankston of Lebanon, Kentucky and Donald A. Bankston and his wife, Nicole of Greenville; three brothers, Curtis Hull and his wife, Janice of Maryland, Craig Hull and his wife, Sherri of Ohio and Brian Hull and his wife, Mi Mi of Delaware; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and a brother, Christy Hull.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1600 Peninsula Drive, Erie, PA 16505.

Calling Hours, Wednesday, December 30, 2020, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Private Family Funeral Service, Wednesday, December 30, 2020, 11:00 a.m., Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania. Rev. David Dobi, officiating, Pastor of First Presbyterian Church.

Burial will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery