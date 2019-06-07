Cheryl Ann Stiffler Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl Ann Stiffler, 63, passed away Thursday afternoon, June 6, 2019, at her home following a brief illness.

Cheryl was born January 10, 1956, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Robert and Shirley Cumberledge Ballas and came to this area with her family as a child.

She worked for Freshmark in Salem as a packager for seven years.

Cheryl enjoyed reading and crocheting among many other things and her greatest joy in life came from the time she spent with her family and friends.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Michael Stiffler, whom she married November 6, 2006; four siblings, Jeannette Waxler of Youngstown, Robert Ballas, Jr., of New Port Richie, Florida, Julie (Joe) Bommarito of Ocala, Florida and Tami Ballas (fiancé Jim Wagner) of Youngstown; a nephew, Joshua (Vincent Matos) Ballas of Youngstown and two nieces, Tracie (Mike) Kennedy and Reilly Kennedy, both of Youngstown.

Besides her parents, a brother, Brian Ballas, preceded her in death.

Per Cheryl’s request, there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, Inc. in Girard.

