Cheryl Ann Miller, Greenville, PA – Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl Ann Miller, 71, of Adamsville, formerly of Greenville, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, surrounded by her family.

Cheryl was born on July 21, 1947, in Greenville, to Patricia and Donald Reinhart, who preceded her in death.

Cheryl graduated from Greenville High School in 1965 and continued her studies at the Sharon Business School. She was a lifelong resident of the Greenville area.

Cheryl had various employments outside of her home during her life, working at the Mercer County Courthouse, Gosser Gift and Office Supplies, Wilson’s Country Carpet, Reinhart’s Security Agency and for five years owned and operated, with her husband, (Larry) Pierce Florists of Linesville, Pennsylvania. Cheryl also operated a home daycare for several years.

Cheryl was a gifted artist. Living in a right-handed world, she learned to interpret all the right-handed directions to accommodate her left-handed talents. So many of us are blessed to have her wall hangings, paintings, woodwork designs and quilts adorn our homes. There wasn’t a more masterful knitter than Cheryl. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren benefited greatly from her uniquely beautiful knitted array of garments. She delighted in seeing pictures of babies in her stunning knitted newborn outfits.

Although not a huge fan of canning, she was also a masterful canner of her annual supply of canned fruits and vegetables, that were delicious. Cheryl’s baked goods, particularly her apple pies, were the envy of many. Cheryl loved family gatherings, time spent at camp, hours knitting, country rides looking for deer, Sundays watching television golf, minute by minute CNN news reports shared with her sister during their nightly phone calls and most importantly, the unconditional joy and love given to her by her beloved dog, Tiny and her sidekick, Ginger. Cheryl’s greatest joy was her family. She loved them unconditionally with all her heart. They were her life and her world. Nothing made her happier than spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Cheryl is survived, greatly loved and will be sorely missed by her husband of 52 years, Larry Miller; three sons, Donald and wife, Melinda, Doug and Darrin; Cheryl’s grandchildren, Ashley, Erin, Natalie, Carlie, Hallie, Jenna and Abby Miller; great-grandchildren, Abel and Luna; sister, Connie Reinhart; niece, Gabby Acierno; husband, Steve and and their son, Enzio; cousin, Janet and husband, Dick Weygandt.

Per Cheryl’s wishes, cremation was chosen and there will be no services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Strayhaven Animal Shelter, 94 Donation Road, Greenville, PA 16125.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 South Main Street, Greenville.