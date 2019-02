Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HERMITAGE, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Cheryl A. DeMaria, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019.

She was born on November 1, 1950.

An hour of visitation will be held at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 18.

A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, February 18 at 11:00 a.m.