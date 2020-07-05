Cheri Louise (Caluger) Halligan, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cheri L. Halligan, 57, died at home Friday, July 3, 2020.

Born November 17, 1962 in Salem, she was the daughter of the late Traian and Roberta (Riggle) Caluger.

Cheri worked as a cashier at Walmart for the past 16 years and prior to that she worked for Columbiana County Community Action Agency’s Meals on Wheels program.

Survivors include her daughter, Maranda Halligan of Lisbon and her cousins Kim Faytock of Rochester, Pennsylvania and Louann Brennan of Poughkeepsie, New York; her bonus sons, Edward Wedberg and Timothy Halligan will miss their Chi Chi very much; she also leaves her former husband, William Halligan and the Halligan family; her best friend, Pam (Arter) Armstrong of Georgia and her extended Arter family and her Walmart family.

Cheri loved to go on adventures and to watch The Walking Dead with her family at Leighann Lyons’ home. She is loved by everyone she left behind.

In Heaven, she joins her parents; her aunts Ila M. (Riffle) Crihfield and Dorothy R. (Riggle) Figley, Pat McLaughlin and Ann Reynolds; her uncles, Gerald W. Crihfield, Wilbert Figley and Wane O. Riggle; her grandparents, Ethel May and George W. Riggle

The family is planning a celebration of life and benefit at Scenic Vista Park later this summer because that was her favorite place close to home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Weber Funeral Home.

