Chauncey Augustus Olson, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chauncey Augustus Olson, 77, of Monroe, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer.

“Casey”, as he was known to all, was born July 3, 1942, a son of the late Gus Edward, Sr. and Amalia “Molly” Felicia Olson.

He spent his childhood around the Poland area and attended Poland Seminary High School.



He married the love of his life, Martha Ellen Bobo on November 4, 1967,

Casey was a graduate of New Castle School of Trades as an ASE Certified Auto Technician. Working on cars (and pretty much anything else) was his passion and he kept up his certifications through continued education every chance he was offered it. After moving to Monroe, North Carolina with Martha in 2008, he worked at Adesa Auto Auction in Charlotte.



He was THE prank master and enjoyed a number of hobbies including car repair and home improvement shows, classic and muscle cars, military airpower and history. His all-time favorites were NASCAR racing and tinkering in his garage. If it needed fixed, he was your man.

Chauncey leaves his best friend and wife of 52 years, Martha E. Olson (Bobo); his son, Michael S.(Sarah) Olson of Matthews, North Carolina and daughters, Nancy L. Wickham of Leechburg, Pennsylvania, Robin K. Bylenok of Niles, Ohio and Jami L. (Duane) Shramko of Niles, Ohio. He also leaves encompassed in his love five grandchildren, Chaney S. Wickham, Cameron B. Wickham, Courtney K. Wickham, Dylan J. Shramko and Devin M. Shramko; his niece, Lori A.(Shawn)Wissinger and his nephews, Robert A. Newhouse and David A. Newhouse.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gus E Olson, Jr.; his sister, Frances A. Newhouse and his precious granddaughter, Samara Elle Bylenok.



The family would like to thank his nurse, Kathryn Kwasny, and the staff of Community Home Care & Hospice for the unmeasurable compassion and kindness shown to Casey during his final days.

Formal services were not held at the time of passing due to the pandemic, however, the family will now receive relatives and friends at a “Celebration of Life” picnic on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at 132 Millet Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. If you attend, the family asks that you adhere to the current pandemic guidelines including social distancing and, if your health allows, wearing a mask.

Arrangements handled by Tribute Cremation Society in Charlotte, North Carolina.

