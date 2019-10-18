Charlotte Joan Noble, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MYVALLEYTRIBUTES) – Charlotte Joan Noble, age 82, died on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in Warren, Ohio.

She was born on January 12, 1937 in Greene, Ohio, a daughter of Glenn William Owen and Mary Eleanor (Smith) Owen Tertera.

Charlotte was a 1954 graduate of Greene High School and a lifelong area resident. She worked at Gene’s Jewelry of downtown Warren, Grinnell Corporation of Warren and the former Strouse’s of Niles where she retired from merchandise distribution in 1998.

Charlotte was a member of the Kinsman United Methodist Church.

She loved to crochet and attend auctions. She baked pies and goodies and donated them to the church or Fire Department. Charlotte has a large collection of Hummel’s, Precious Memories and Blue Jean Kids. On August 5, 2000 she married Leroy Frank Noble. Together they wintered in Zephyr Hills, Florida and Happy Jack, Arizona. While in Arizona Charlotte donated her time and talents with the Blue Ridge Fire District Auxiliary, raising thousands of dollars for them.



She is preceded in death by her parents and her first husband of almost twenty-five years, Robert A. Ogilbee.

Survivors include her husband of nineteen years, Leroy F. Noble of Cortland, Ohio; three step-daughters, Eileen (Jack) Criddle of Champion, Ohio, Lori Noble and Julie (Dean) Derner both of Roseburg, Oregon; two step-sons, Tim (Mary) Noble of Phoenix, Arizona and Gary Noble of Roseburg, Oregon; two sisters, Leona (Harold) Kagy of Greene, Ohio and Jane Slawinski of Vienna, Ohio; twenty-one grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren.



A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio, with Pastor James Smith officiating.

Burial will follow in Kinsman Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Sunday, October 19, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Ridge Fire District Aux., 5023 Enchanted Gardens Lane, Happy Jack, AZ 86024.

