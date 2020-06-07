Charlotte Jane Rodgers, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte Jane Rodgers, 69, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 5, 2020 in her residence.



Charlotte was born in Grove City, Pennsylvania on April 25, 1951 to the late Stanley S. and Edna L. (Worley) Rodgers.



She was a member of Kennard Presbyterian Church, serving as an organist for 50 years and as a past elder. Currently, she was the organist for Hadley Presbyterian Church. In recent months she volunteered as administrator for Let’s Make Masks for Mercer County.



Charlotte was a 1969 graduate of Greenville High School.

Employed as a nurse for Dr. Reeher for the duration of his career, she continued working at the Greenville Medical Center until retirement in July 2015. Most recently, she was the school nurse for St. Mike’s in Greenville and a substitute nurse for the Greenville School District.



She was everybody’s “Aunt Charlotte” and a friend to so many. She adored her nieces and nephews and loved attending all their activities. She was at every athletic event, music event, etc. and even chaperoned school events.



She was married to Walter Ralph Pfaff on October 27, 2005. He preceded her in death on October 27, 2018.



Charlotte is survived by her sister, Doris Sicignano and her husband, Tom, of Greenville, Pennsylvania; brother, Vaughn Rodgers and his wife, Connie, of Butler, Pennsylvania; niece, Christa Jill Mink and her husband, Jeremy, of Hadley, Pennsylvania; four nephews, Craig Sicignano and his wife, Heather, of Valencia, Pennsylvania, Dan Rodgers and his wife, Jenny, of Murrysville, Pennsylvania, Mark Rodgers and his wife, Crystal, of Butler, Pennsylvania, Steve Rodgers and his wife, Kim, of Bedford, Pennsylvania; great-nieces and nephews, Jared, Sadie, Loden, Zoey, Brier, Clover, Reece, Khale, Chacen, Taren, Lydia, Eli, Avery, John, Rachel and Sam; stepson, Randy L. Pfaff and his wife, Jane, of Greenville, Pennsylvania; two step grandchildren, Rob Studor and his wife, Bonnie, and their children, Nyla and Quinn, of Hermitage and Destiny M. Vasbinder and her husband, Brian and their children, Kayla and Jace, of Sewickley, Pennsylvania.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 10, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125.



A funeral service will be held at the funeral home, at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, with Reverend Phil Chalfant and Reverend Dr. Janet Segal, both of Hadley Presbyterian Church, co-officiating.



Burial will take place in Shenango Valley Cemetery, Greenville, Pennsylvania.



Memorial contributions can be made to Kennard Presbyterian Church Charities Fund, 7 West State Street, Suite 301, Sharon, PA 16146.