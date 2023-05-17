AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte (Gordon) Cross, 73, of Austintown, Ohio, went home to be with our Lord Tuesday, May 9, 2023 after a short illness.

Charlotte was born on October 9, 1949 in St. Clairsville, Ohio to parents Pat and Doris Gordon.

Charlotte enjoyed the simple things in life like watching birds out her window and loved watching sunrises in the morning.

Charlotte was a 1968 graduate of Southeast High School and enjoyed her years in the drama club.

Charlotte is survived by her longtime companion, Andy Harasym of Austintown; four sisters, Kay Pyles, Dianne (Robert) Burgess, Julie Gray and Martha (Jeff) Reynolds, all of Portage County; nieces and nephews, Lisa Pyles, Lori Pyles, Sandra (Jason) Stotler, Rebecca Burgess, DJ (Karen) Partin, Krystal (Ralph) McGrady, Nick (Lindsey) Reynolds, Scott (Danielle) Reynolds, Kimmy (Justin) Kavulla, Fred (Laurei) Stone and Sonya (John) Reith and 14 great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers. Rick and Roger Gordon; brother-in-law, Ken Pyles and niece, Laura Kaye Pyles.

Friends will be received at the Woodlands at AustinWoods, 4780 Kirk Road, Austintown, OH 44515 on Saturday, May 13, 2023 from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. when the Celebration of Life service, officiated by Pastor Robert Burgess, will begin.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to AustinWoods, 4780 Kirk Road, Austintown, OH 44515 in memory of Charlotte Cross.

A special thank you for the entire staff of AustinWoods and Crossroads Hospice.

Arrangements handled by Wood-Kortright-Borkoski. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com