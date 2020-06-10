Charlotte Ann Fair, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte Ann (Donaldson) Fair, age 65, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Sharon Regional Hospital.

Born January 31, 1955 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Charles Donaldson and Clara R. (Christy) McKelvey.

Charlotte attended Farrell High School and enjoyed art, baking, cooking and camping.

She was a member of West Side Baptist Church.

Charlotte is survived by a daughter, Reva Clarann Ryhal and her husband, Keith, of Greenville, Pennsylvania; two sons, Chris McGinnis of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Albert Donaldson and his wife, Vicki of Sharon, Pennsylvania; her long time companion, Brian Pisor of Sharon; a sister, Donna Anderson of Masury, Ohio and eight grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Deb Hagan and Connie Weaiver and a son, Clyde McGinnis.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 12, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pa.

A funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m., from the funeral home with the Rev. David Pearson officiating.

Burial will be in West Side Cemetery.