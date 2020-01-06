Charlotte Alice Robinson, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte Alice Robinson, 83, of Greenville, formerly of Sharon, passed away on Monday evening, December 30, 2019 at UPMC Horizon Hospital in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Charlotte was born in Warren, Ohio on August 27, 1936 to the late Earl and Esther (Perkins) Lewis.

She was married to Charles H. Robinson on September 20, 1957 at First Pentecostal Church, Greenville. He preceded her in death on March 15, 2008.

She attended Leavittsburg, Greenville, Jamestown schools where she graduated in 1954. She also studied at Mercer County Vo-Tech and the Business Institute in Sharon.

Charlotte worked as a secretary; beginning her career at Bessemer Railroad & R.C. Werner in Greenville. She also worked at the Sub Construction Company & Pizza Submarine Barn in Greenville; customer service desk at Sears in Hermitage and did shorthand for students attending Thiel College. She worked at The Area Shopper until retirement.

Charlotte was a member of the Greenville Nazarene Church, Hermitage Gentle Shepherd Church of the Nazarene, The Sharon Salvation Army, which she attended for 20 years, The Greenville Salvation Army where she attended for 3.5 years and the Country Chapel in Greenville which she attended until her passing. She was a crusader for the Nazarene Church and took numerous disadvantaged children to church and Sunday School over the years. She was active in Al – Anon and the Shenango Valley Senior Center.

She enjoyed telling stories of her childhood such as growing up during the depression era, her family traveling to find employment and of a trip she took to New York City with her sister when she graduated high school. She was very proud of her children’s educational accomplishments and of her family’s military service. She treasured sitting with her boys, watching old-western cowboy and indian movies; mostly Gunsmoke. She enjoyed reading the Bible and other christian books; crossword puzzles and visiting with friends weekly at the Greenville Senior Center and Life of Northwestern PA. For the last 12 years, she loved her son’s dog, Hoochie Butters.

Charlotte is survived by three sons, Ronald C. Robinson and his girlfriend, Marilyn Hawk, William E. Robinson and Carl A. Robinson, all of Greenville; two brothers, Alvin W. Lewis of Newton Falls, Ohio and Paul R. Edwards of Masury, Ohio; a sister, Darlene A. McGuire of Sharon, Pennsylvania and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by stepfather, George H. Edwards; two sisters, Betty J. Leslie and Beverly J. Dewolf and two brothers, Bobby Lewis and Calvin L. Edwards.

All services are private.

Burial will be in Findley Cemetery, Mercer, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Country Chapel, 275 Kennard Osgood Road, Greenville, PA 16125.

Arrangements handled by Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.