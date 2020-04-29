Charles W. Mitchell, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles W. Mitchell of Girard, Ohio departed this life on Friday, April 17, 2020 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown.

Charles, affectionately known to many as Charlie, was born on April 19, 1947 in Natasulga, Alabama, the son of Cecil and Gussie Mitchell. Charles moved to Girard, Ohio in 1954 where he resided until his death.

A 1965 graduate of Girard High School, Charles began working at General Electric in Niles the same year. After 43 years of employment at GE, he retired in 2008. After retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his family, travelling and his many projects around the house.

On December 23, 1965 Charles married the former Barbara Jiles.

Charles leaves to cherish and carry on his memory, his wife of 54 years Barbara; son, Dwayne and his wife Corrie of Bellefontaine; daughters, Cheryl McArthur and her husband Robert of Liberty Township and Cassandra Jones and her husband William of Cincinnati; grandson, Eric Bonilla of Cleveland; granddaughter, Shanika Tyler of Buffalo, New York; great-granddaughter, Devyne Tyler of Buffalo, New York; an aunt, Annie Mitchell of Girard; a Godson, Aaron Washington of McDonald and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, maternal grandparents who helped rear him, Thonzie and Lucille Moss, as well as his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lotus and Faree Jiles.

Charles was a devout Christian and member of Friendship Baptist Church in Girard.

Because of the COVID19 Crisis the family will hold Private Services Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Chapel.

Burial will take place at Girard Union Liberty Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort have been entrusted to the Sterling McCullough Williams Funeral Home of Youngstown.

