Charles Stephen Kacir, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Stephen Kacir, 78, of Warren, passed away peacefully at 11:55 a.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020 in the Intensive Care Unit at Trumbull Regional Medical Center of natural causes.

He was born July 29, 1941 in Warren the only son of the late Stephen J. and Elizabeth Schellhorn Kacir and was a lifelong area resident.

A 1959 graduate of St. Mary’s High School in Warren, Charles furthered his education by attending the University of Michigan and Yale graduating with a degree in Fine Arts.

Charles loved to travel, enjoyed cooking and swimming. He was a diehard Michigan Football and Basketball fan.

Fond memoris of Charles will forever be remembered by his sister Barbara (James) Urchek with whom he made his home in Warren; a niece Stephanie (Richard) Guyon of Anaheim, California; two nephews James Urchek of Howland and Thomas Urchek of Gahanna; five great nieces and nephews and by eight great-great nieces and nephew.

In keeping with his wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

A caring cremation will take place with inurnment to follow in All Souls Cemetery in Cortland.

The family suggests that memorial contributions take the form of donations to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 2415 Niles Road SE, Warren, Ohio 44484.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.